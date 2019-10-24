New security measures coming at Worth Co. Stadium after arrest

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -New security measures will be implemented at Worth County Schools football games in the coming weeks, that’s according to the Superintendent Bill Settle.
“All in all, we have a minimum of 10 law enforcement officers on duty during these events.”
Settle said going forward new security measures will include everything from handheld metal detectors and possibly bag checks.
“We are going to take every step, within reason for us to do to protect everybody’s safety,” he added.
He said the best security method is if you see something, say something.
“I can’t speak enough for the student that had the courage to do the right thing."
Settle is referring to the student who reported a tip to the school’s school resource officer (SRO) that a student had flashed a gun from underneath his jacket below the stands during the game.
"The best practice out there for safety is eyes and ears and people not being afraid to speak up.”
He responds to how this could have happened at the stadium.
“You know, we don’t hand out weapons or drugs in our schools and you know we’re just a microcosm of society and community. Outside of stopping and searching everybody that enters through any gate or any door, you don’t know.”
Superintendent Bill Settle wants the community, parents, and students to know whether you’re walking through stadium gates or the classroom, safety and security is his top priority.
You can read the statement Settle released after the incident here.
