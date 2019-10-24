New degree program opens doors for students in the medical field

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new degree program could open many doors for South Georgia students.
Albany Technical College has announced a new advanced medical degree starting in Spring of 2020.
The Radiologic Technology Program Director said this is where the radiological industry is going.
Lisa Stephens said you’ll be able to perform MRI and CT scans, a much-needed skill for employees to have.
The college and medical field used to focus on diagnostic x-rays.
Stephens said both have grown way beyond this.
Students would go through the Radiologic Technology Program, then move to the advanced degree, further making them more competitive to employers.
“Anytime an applicant or candidate obtains an additional skill, it does increase their marketability and employability. Right now in this area, the Southwest Georgia area, we’re seeing a dire need for CT and MRI technologists,” said Stephens.
You would walk away with certifications in CT and MRI after graduating from the program. You would just have to take your certification test after.
You can learn more about the radiologic technology program here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.