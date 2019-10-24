Mathis: Albany leaders delaying part of ‘Rails to Trails’ project

The South Georgia Rails to Trails Conservancy and the City of Albany have consistently recommended pedestrian culverts at these two sites to protect pedestrians and cyclists at these two future road crossing. Therefore, city staff included the construction of two pedestrian culverts in their recent bid plans. The culverts would be installed by a contractor selected by the city. Safety is the city’s top priority, and we believe incorporating these two pedestrian crossings, below-grade before these roads are constructed, is in the best interest of all concerned.