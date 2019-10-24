Mathis: Albany leaders delaying part of ‘Rails to Trails’ project

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County commission chairman said the City of Albany is holding up a major road project in Lee County.
Chairman Billy Mathis is talking about the Forrester Parkway Extension and Westover Road Connector project.
Mathis said Albany leaders are dragging their feet about the “Rails to Trails” project and it’s causing the only snag in the project.
“I’d like for them just to say ‘we’re willing to be good neighbors and we know you have this road project and we’ll let you cross our trail,'” Mathis said of his message to Albany leaders. “The City of Albany just recently said you can’t cross our trail unless you build this tunnel.”
Mathis said that response is aggravating.
“Two things that really don’t make sense to us is one, we tried for months to get them to engage to talk about these crossings and they wouldn’t do so and secondly, they’re demanding that we build a tunnel under a road for a trail that they have not voted to build,” Mathis said.
Mathis said that the tunnel would cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It’s also concerning to him because he said Albany commissioners have not moved forward on the Rails to Trails project.
He believes further decisions from Albany city leaders on the project are not likely until after the November election.
Mathis said communication with the City of Albany has been slim to none.
“I’ll put it this way, we wrote them a letter seven or eight months ago about this issue and they never replied,” Mathis added.
The letter sent to Albany leaders was dated March 5.
WALB reached out to City of Albany officials.
The city released the following statement on the matter.
"The City of Albany is a regional leader and believes in multi-jurisdictional cooperation and support. In the past several months, numerous meetings and phone calls have occurred between the City of Albany and Lee County leaders regarding the issue of “at grade” pedestrian crossings on the Rails to Trails project. Based on professional recommendations, the City of Albany has consistently conveyed the message that we do not support trail users crossing a busy highway, when we can design and build a culvert under the new roads.
The South Georgia Rails to Trails Conservancy and the City of Albany have consistently recommended pedestrian culverts at these two sites to protect pedestrians and cyclists at these two future road crossing. Therefore, city staff included the construction of two pedestrian culverts in their recent bid plans. The culverts would be installed by a contractor selected by the city. Safety is the city’s top priority, and we believe incorporating these two pedestrian crossings, below-grade before these roads are constructed, is in the best interest of all concerned.
Regarding the Rails to Trails project, city staff is in the process of completing an updated comprehensive trail plan for city commissioners to review. The City of Albany is looking forward to continuing to work to make the Rails to Trails a successful venture for all citizens and partners involved."
