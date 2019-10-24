Gov. Kemp talks relief funding and more to farmers in Bainbridge.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Gov. Brian Kemp did not give a time for when relief funding from Hurricane Michael will be given to farmers in South Georgia.
This is one of the topics he addressed in a room full of farmers in Bainbridge.
Gov. Kemp’s message to farmers is that he has not forgotten about them.
Justin Long is a cattle, vegetables, and row crop farmer in Decatur County.
He says he’s optimistic that Kemp will get funding out, however, he says he’s tired of hearing the promises.
"You know, we’ve been promised this for over a year and we constantly get promised and that’s probably the hardest part of the whole thing. Somebody keeps telling you, you gonna get something but they never deliver.”
Justin Long is a fourth-generation farmer.
He is still waiting on a portion of the $3 billion in disaster relief funding coming to South Georgia farmers.
“I was really hoping by now that the disaster money would be flowing,” said Long as he attended Wednesday’s meet and greet with Kemp.
Long says he was able to speak to Kemp before the meeting and he thanked the governor for visiting and caring about farmers.
Kemp did take questions and comments from the crowd.
Some of his talking points were bringing bigger farming industries to Georgia counties and something to market literally to the world.
He says he has plans to continue growing the agricultural industry in South Georgia.
He also mentioned medical cannabis legislation.
“There’s a tremendous amount of money and influence behind the medical cannabis legislation and you know, just the whole cannabis conversation.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.