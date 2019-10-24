Ga. man set for execution requests last meal

FORSYTH, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of killing a Thomasville store clerk in the late 90s has requested his last meal before his scheduled execution, according to the Department of Corrections.
Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. He was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of Richard A. Slysz.
Cromartie has requested his last meal to be steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, steak and cheese sandwich, double cheeseburger, fries, side of ranch dressing, strawberry milkshake and layered cake with white icing.
WALB will have a crew as a media witness to the execution.
