Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in Dougherty County and it has county officials very concerned.
The year isn’t over, but Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the county has already seen more overdose deaths than in 2018.
Fowler said nine people have died from overdoses this year and they’re investigating three more deaths in the last month, which could be overdose cases.
Depending on the toxicology reports, the number of overdoses could rise to 12.
The coroner said the nine deaths are in the age group of 25 to 45 years old. He said meth, cocaine, and heroin are the drugs used in these cases.
In one of the overdoses, Fowler said officials haven’t been able to identify what kind of drug the person used.
“The drugs out there, we don’t know what people are lacing them with. The opioid and fentanyl, even prescription. Stay away from it. It’s dangerous. I know different ones are going through different things in life but drugs are not the answer,” said Fowler.
The coroner said there were eight fatal overdoses last year.
Dougherty County first responders and officials are urging people to think twice about their narcotic usage because there have already been too many deaths this year.
