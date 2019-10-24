Dougherty Co. Schools honor business, organization partners

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce invited dozens of area business, church and organization leaders to downtown Albany Thursday morning to say “thank you.”
DCSS and the Chamber held the annual Partners in Excellence Rise N' Shine breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn.
It’s to recognize those businesses and organizations that are part of the DCSS “Partners in Excellence” program.
Members of the program partner with schools and provide things like financial donations and mentors to help students in Dougherty County succeed and graduate.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer spoke at the event.
“I offer my gratitude to those of you who partner with us,” Dyer said. “Whether you’re a business, member of the faith-based community or a community organization: thank you for your investment in the Dougherty County School System.”
The school system named Mitchell EMC named its “Partner of the Year,” citing their hard work during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
School leaders also recognized about 40 new businesses and organizations that have joined the program this year.
