Deerfield-Windsor to join GHSA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After competing in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) throughout its existence, Deerfield-Windsor, (DW) a private academy established in 1964, will soon compete under the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) in athletics.
The GISA was formed in the 1960s from the now-defunct South Eastern Association of Independent Schools.
That means the Knights will be playing public and private schools, starting in August of the 2020-21 school year. Marist, Greater Atlanta Christian, Benedictine, Lovett and Pace Academy are all notable private schools that also play in the GHSA.
Headmaster and coach Allen Lowe told WALB that DW expects to “build on old relationships with its sports teams, and develop new ones,” now that they have made the move school leaders “have been discussing for five or six years.”
The Deerfield-Windsor Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change interscholastic associations by joining the GHSA.
Lowe noted that DW has competed for years against GHSA schools in many other sports, including basketball, soccer, track and field and wrestling.
“We expect that we will have a great and exciting transition into the GHSA, and our school will be a more diverse institution with this move,” Lowe said.
Declaring the GISA to be a good partner throughout the years, the Board of Trustees, in concert with Lowe, determined this decision was in the best interest of the school at this time.
“We are excited about this new opportunity for our athletic and fine arts programming," Lowe said.
Lowe said that DW would likely be placed in the "A" classification, and regionally would be assigned to the Columbus or Macon regions. He said the school has 188 students, in grades 9-12.
"This decision will give Deerfield-Windsor School increased flexibility in scheduling while giving us unique opportunities to create competitive relationships with schools in both associations. We continue to look for opportunities to challenge our students to excel academically, athletically and artistically, and this decision certainly edifies that goal,” Lowe said.
Lowe said that they are in the process of developing a schedule of opponents for next year, and hope to have this finalized by years’ end.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.