DA: Outside counsel will investigate Marietta sign matter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The incident of an Albany City Commissioner accused of taking a political opponent’s signs has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review, according to officials.
Roger Marietta is alleged to have taken Chad Warbington’s political signs out of two yards. Warbington is challenging Marietta for the Ward 4 seat on the Albany City Commission. Two men reported to the Albany Police Department that Marietta is seen on surveillance video taking the signs out of their yards.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said his office contacted the Office of Attorney General to “Investigate and, if necessary, prosecute recent reports involving the theft of certain election campaign signs in our community.”
“Election campaigns often bring out the best in our community because they allow citizens to have a voice in government and elect their chosen representatives,” Edwards said. “But they can also bring out a certain overzealousness that walks a fine line between campaigning against a particular candidate and violating the law.”
Edwards said because the allegations of theft of campaign signs are both a political and potential crime, he made the decision “to seek a special prosecutor from outside Dougherty County to avoid any appearance of impropriety, and to ensure a fair and impartial evaluation of the matter.”
“My priority as Dougherty County’s district attorney is to ensure that the safety of the good citizens of our community and their property are represented in our criminal courts whenever the law has been violated, and I will not hesitate to use all the resources at my disposal to investigate and prosecute criminal acts, regardless of who may be involved,” Edwards said.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
