Bainbridge investigators have leads in Walmart armed robbery

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Bainbridge Public Safety investigators say they have leads after an armed robbery that happened at Walmart on Sunday.
"The subject come in masked. He had his face covered, brandished a handgun and held it to him and demanded his wallet,” said Investigator Chip Nix with the Bainbridge Public Safety Department.
The incident happened on Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
It happened at Walmart on Alice Street in Bainbridge.
The victim was an employee.
Nix says the suspect is a slender, African American man, who is about 5'10.
Nix says not much is known about the suspect but they are progressing in the investigation.
“We’ve gotten several leads that we’re looking into. We’ve developed several suspects at this time,” Nix said.
He says he wants the community to be vigilant, especially as we approach the holiday seasons.
“So anytime anybody gets out shopping or they have to run to the store, you know they need to be real tentative and aware of their surroundings and what’s going on."
Nix says they take these crimes very seriously.
“To the suspects, we want them to know that we’re going to work in conjunction with our district attorney’s office to get the maximum sentence that we can. We want to try and make our community as safe as we can.”
“We encourage the public to contact 911, to contact us. Let us go around, especially if a person is so suspicious that it arouses their curiosity to what that person’s doing or may believe that a crime could be afoot or potentially going to occur,” says Nix.
If you have any information about the case, you can contact Investigator Chip Nix at (229) 726-4119.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.