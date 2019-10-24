Armed robbery at Dawson Subway under investigation

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - An armed robbery that happened at a Dawson Subway Thursday morning is under investigation.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black man, 6′0, slim build and was wearing a dark hoodie, according to the Dawson Police Department. The suspect also had a light-colored bag and was armed with a handgun, police said.
Police said the suspect may have gotten into a blue or teal Chevrolet Blazer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.
