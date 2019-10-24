Albany woman pleads for community to help homeless youth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman pleads for the community’s help.
She said there are countless homeless and troubled youth who need our help before they turn to gangs or criminal activity.
“There’s something wrong. So we can’t just talk about this. You got to want to do this. Act like it’s your child,” said Cheryl Calhoun with Open Arms, Inc.
An outcry met with claps and praises.
“Are you willing to ride by Highland and see a 12-year-old standing on the corner, and roll down your window and say,' What can I do to help you, darling?'” Calhoun expressed.
An Open Arms advocate, Cheryl Calhoun asked this question to a room full of people, including law enforcement and city officials.
“I deal with zero to age 17 homeless and runaways. And somebody mentioned to me yesterday, ‘Oh we have homeless young people?’ Where have you been?” questioned Calhoun.
The community is calling Thursday’s gathering the ‘Criminal Gang Network of Action Taskforce’ meeting. Many asked why so many young people are in gangs. Calhoun said many are ignorant to the problems young people go through.
“They would tell about their problems. Tell about their family problems,” said resident, Kevin Crawford.
Kevin Crawford reflected on his time in prison. He heard from gang members about what led them to join in the first place.
“Tell about how they’re daddy left their mother. They had problems having shoes, clothes and all this,” said Crawford.
Calhoun expressed the dire need to help children going through issues no kid should have to go through. Before they seek that comfort in a criminal gang.
“Our children, from age zero to 17 are homeless,” Calhoun said.
Lee County and Albany Housing Authority Director, William Myles, said he’s asking for volunteers who want to help.
He said the third week of November, he and others are going into different communities, like the Highland community, to bring extra resources.
