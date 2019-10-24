Albany Technical College hosts 60 employers at career fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia employers want to hire you and here’s what they’re looking for.
More than 60 employers filled the Kirkland Center at Albany Technical College.
They're looking to recruit interns.
People who will get hands-on experience with the companies, and classroom knowledge at the same time.
These students are more likely to be hired by the business after graduation.
“We knew if we got in on the ground floor with these kids coming up through the program, we could train them and also they could get the benefit of going through a technical college program, but also get the benefit of real on the job training through a good partnership,” said Clint Newsome, with Albany Air Condition & Heating Co., Inc.
Albany Air Conditioning & Heating Company is just one of the businesses that partners with the college to offer internships.
Albany Tech also offers career service help to all of their students throughout the week.
