VSU shows value in mental health and wellness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is working to continue fostering an environment, conducive to the mental and emotional well-being of their students.
VSU Counseling Center hosted its annual Mental Wellness Day.
The event included a number of activities, designed to be relaxing, fun, and empowering for students.
They created stress balls for healthy coping, played games for stress relief, and practiced healthy eating habits.
All activities that VSU student, Melissa Wolfe, said are good way to help a student de-stress.
“Students trying to balance school and work, finances, friends, relationships— it’s just so much going on in our head all the time. So it’s a daily thing," said Wolfe.
Wolfe said she would like to see events like these continue on campus.
She shared that it’s invaluable because of how mental health affects people’s ability to operate in daily life.
