Tifton first responders blaze path in high heels for ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - First responders from the Tifton Fire Department are trading in their boots for a more “fashionable” appeal...high heels.
The department strutted around the city for about a mile for ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’.
It was to help raise money for Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House.
Those groups help victims of domestic violence across the area.
The event was hosted by the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) baseball team, student development, and health center.
