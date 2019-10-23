Tifton City Council candidate aims to preserve and grow history of the city

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The race for the Tifton City Council District 4 seat is in the final stages and M. Jay Hall is one of the two candidates vying for the position.
“Tifton is my heart, that is where I was born and raised. It was time for me to come back home and get into family business and just really giving back to Tifton,” Hall said.
Hall’s campaign slogan is focused on preserving and growing the City of Tifton.
“Putting new businesses in them, that is the aspect of preserving and growing and I just really want to be a part of that. I am here to listen to the community and do what I need to do for the community,” said Hall.
Hall is the executive director for a non-profit called Mims for Kids. He said his many connections to business owners across the state will bring new and innovative businesses to The Friendly City.
“I would just like to use my networking with people that I’ve known and traveled with to bring new businesses here in town to reach out to those and lets them know how great Tifton is, also how great District 4 is itself,” said Hall.
Hall said his commitment to partner with locals and bring new opportunities is an example of his vision for the district.
“This is a beautiful prime example of preserving and growing. The Locale at the Lankford has done exactly what I’m talking about. They have taken the Lankford Manor here and turned it into a beautiful restaurant for people here in District 4, Tifton Georgia, and also surrounding counties to enjoy,” explained Hall.
Hall said people in Tifton should vote for him as their new city councilman because he is ready to serve.
“I’ve put in the leg work to lead this community, especially for this District 4 that I live in. I’m ready to listen to the citizens and address any issues they might have,” Hall told WALB News 10.
