South Georgians lead Mental Health Task Force

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The University System of Georgia (USG) is creating a Mental Health Task Force.
They aim to address the growing concern of mental health challenges on campuses.
Two university presidents in South Georgia will serve as co-chairs.
One is Valdosta State University (VSU) President, Richard Carvajal.
Albany State University (ASU) President, Marion Federick, is the other.
The task force is composed of university representatives, state agencies, and mental and medical health experts.
The University System of Georgia tasked the group with understanding the scope of mental health issues.
That includes reviewing programs, policies, and best practices.
It’s a decision Tricia Hale, VSU Director of Counseling, said is an important one.
“I think it’s necessary for USG to take a look, as well as across the nation to look at services around the campus, not just at the counseling center. It’s a university issue to take care of our students, their mental health and wellness," said Hale.
Hale said this further demonstrates that across the country, we’re finally addressing mental health.
She shared that she would like to see funding as an additional means of support to continue driving the movement forward.
The first task meeting has not been scheduled. It will be announced at a later date.
