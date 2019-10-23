Pelham murder trial in December deaths continues for second day

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The second day of a murder trial for a man accused of gunning down two men in Pelham in December 2018 began Wednesday morning.
Horace “Chucky” Ross III is standing trial in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.
Ross is facing two murder charges, along with aggravated assault and possession of a gun during the commission of crime charges.
The two were found dead near a community baseball field in December 2018. A third person was also injured in the incident.
The trial resumed Wednesday with Barcardi Griffin taking the stand again. Griffin was the third person shot at the scene in December 2018.
Griffin was cross-examined by Ross’ attorney.
Griffin testified that he and Ross are distant cousins. The witness said on Dec. 11, the day of the shooting, Ross picked him up off the side of the road after Ross saw him walking. Griffin testified that Ross dropped him off at the Petro Gas Station hours before the shooting.
Griffin said he then walked to Mize Street Apartments to Freeman’s brother’s house. He stayed there for about an hour, then he and Freeman walked up to Petro Gas Station to get cigarettes. That’s when they met up with two other friends, who were Johnson and Donnie McCraw.
During Tuesday’s testimony, Griffin said the four walked from the store back towards Cannon Street, which is near the area where Ross’ aunt lives. Girffin said Ross turned back in their direction and came towards them. Griffin said in Tuesday’s testimony that Ross got out of the car and started to pick an argument with McCraw. It was a dispute about one of their fathers. That’s when Griffin said Freeman tried to break it up.
During Wednesday’s testimony, Griffin said when Freeman did that, Ross started arguing with him and Ross fired shots.
Before shooting, Griffin testified, Ross pulled up a mask up to his eyes before shooting. He testified it was so no one could see him if someone drove by.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner testified that Freeman was shot at six times. The shots went through his chest, lungs, heart and other areas.
Johnson was shot once. He was shot in the head, which the bullet traveled to his skull and brain, according to the medical examiner.
The defense claimed Ross was approached by the four men instead. Ross’ attorney believes the men were trying to rob him. The attorney alleged Freeman tried to reach for Ross’ gun off of his hip and that’s why Ross started shooting. Ross’ attorney also questioned if the other men had guns on them, but Griffin testified none of them did.
Ross’ attorney tried to file a motion for mistrial in the case.
During Griffin’s testimony Wednesday, McCraw was in the courtroom when he was not supposed to. McCraw was set to be the third witness in this case to speak.
Prosecutors said they didn’t know at all and Judge Kevin Chason is upset with prosecutors.
The defense said it’s not fair that he was able to hear his friend’s testimony before he took the stand.
A decision for a mistrial has not been decided yet.
The trial is still in progress. WALB’s Asia Wilson is covering the trial and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
