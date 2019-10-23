Nestor’s impact on local cotton farms

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Cotton farmers say the day-long downpour on Saturday could have been a whole lot worse and could have taken out the rest of this crop before they could get it harvested.
The tractor raced across the field as Ryne Brannen sprayed his cotton to make the leaves fall off and get ready for picking. He's waited two days since a storm named Nestor dropped a couple of inches of rain Saturday.
Some bolls now sag from the stalks, very little of it fell to the ground.
Brannen says he and others worried more about any winds Nestor might bring more so than the rain.
Any severe gusts could have robbed tons of lint and wrecked the rest of the crop. Ryne says they'll take rain over winds any day.
“My granddaddy used to say that cotton can hang on up to 40 mph and that seems about right,” Brannen said.
Elsewhere, he says peanuts aren't as resilient as cotton and the showers set them back a little.
It takes the peanuts sitting on the ground a little longer to dry than these cotton bolls, so Ryne and others just hope for a few days a clear sky to get more picked.
