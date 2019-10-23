Multi-million dollar project will provide safe learning space for students with disabilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students in one school district will have a new space to learn.
The Dougherty County School District is building a new set of classrooms for students with severe disabilities.
The Dougherty County School System project is on schedule and under budget. The almost $7 million project will create a new learning environment for students with severe disabilities.
The project is currently under construction and the addition is attached to the Sherwood Acres Elementary building.
The GNETs project creates classrooms with a safe learning environment for the students.
It will also keep them in classrooms, so they won't be isolated from their peers.
“We had them at our old Sylvandale location. And temporarily housed at our Magnolia location. It’s a nice space, but not specifically designed for those students. This space will be designed for those students and we’re excited for the opportunity to present it to them,” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
The school district is using a construction company out of Columbus, Freeman and Associates.
The project is expected to be completed by February.
More from Dougherty County School System:
A South Georgia school district is offering students free medical services.
Dougherty County School System leaders said the services help students outside and inside the classroom.
Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said in order to help kids succeed academically, you need to help them outside of the classroom, as well.
The school system is implementing, even more, wrap-around services.
This is a partnership between the schools and health care providers.
A space will be created at Albany Middle School where students can receive health care services without having to travel far.
“So as much as we can, we want to meet those non-academic needs to reduce the barriers to learning. And if we can do that, we’ll have a whole child that’s developed versus just focus on learning in the classroom. Because if we don’t focus on those non-academic needs, then the learning in the classroom won’t happen as it should,” said Dyer.
Principals in the school district met with professionals from Albany Area Primary Care on Tuesday. They talked about all of the different medical services they can offer.
The services are open to all students with a signed parent consent form.
