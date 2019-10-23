Lowndes County considers resolution for unpaved roads

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Commission is considering a new resolution for those who live on private roads in the county.
If passed, the resolution would outline guidelines for people who live on private roads, to turn them over to the county.
Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said, legally, local governments cannot do work on private roads.
Turning the roads over to the county would give people options to deal with their issues.
“They have problems with the roads being in poor condition, there are school bus issues, there is public safety issues. So in the past, our answer, whenever citizens came in and had problems with these private roads is, ‘Well sir/ma’am, we’re sorry we can’t do work on private roads," said Dukes.
If passed, she said that could possibly change if they are interested in turning the road over to the county.
One major consideration in the process would eventually be if all the residents on the road are in agreement on the option.
Dukes said officials will also have to consider the funding options for bringing these roads up to code.
The resolution was discussed during the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
