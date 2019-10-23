Lowndes Co. community to consider new animal shelter

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County voters will soon get the opportunity to vote on a new $3 million SPLOST investment into a new animal shelter for their community.
If approved, the new animal shelter will give animals a brand new home.
Lowndes Commission Chairman, Bill Slaughter said the current facility is in desperate need of attention.
He said they had $800,000 dollars allotted in SPLOST VII to repair and expand the facility.
He shared the engineering department soon found that the facility needed to be completely reconstructed.
“We want to go in there and just build a new animal shelter, build it up to date to the standards that it needs, so that the animals can be taken care of as well. Also, help and make it much more inviting for the public that wants to come out and possibly adopt animals from the animal shelter," said Slaughter.
Slaughter said they want to build something to last and to take care of the pets that someone will one day consider a part of their family.
The new shelter, along with a number of other SPLOST project options, will be on the November ballot.
