Lowndes Co. to address private road issues

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials will soon address issues with private roads across the community.
The county commission approved a resolution to create a process so that private roads can be brought into the county’s inventory.
Chairman Bill Slaughter said the resolution was a result of county residents needing assistance with unpaved roads.
He shared that some of these roads have suffered washouts and often cause public health concerns.
“So when we realized the private roads were a problem, we then wanted to look at starting a process that would allow us to bring those private roads into the county’s inventory, so that we can then do the maintenance on those roads and maintain them," said Slaughter.
Slaughter said ahead of approval, residents would have to make a request and address about 18 different factors.
Some of which include how many residents are on the street and the condition the road is in.
He shared they will continue to work out the kinks in the process moving forward.
