Lee County softball is Columbus bound

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Softball team is just one day away from making their state title dreams a reality.
The Trojans have been tearing up the region the past 3 years.
But for the first time since 2009, Lee County is getting ready for the Eilte Eight.
After taking care of business in the first two rounds, the Trojans are now joining Lanier County and Colquitt County as these three teams look to bring a state title to South Georgia.
“We want to go in and not just be a part of the Elite Eight. We want to go in and establish ourselves as one of the premier teams in the state of Georgia. We want to go in, obviously we want to win the whole thing, but we just want to compete in every game while we’re there. I mean the girls, they’re ecstatic about this right here. We can’t wait. We kind of wish we were playing yesterday actually.”
The Trojans will start their tournament against Dacula.
