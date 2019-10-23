GSP locates stolen car, 3-month-old; suspect remains at large

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department reported that a 2011 Honda CR-V had been stolen Wednesday morning with a 3-month-old baby in the backseat.
The car and the baby have since been found. The suspect is still on the loose.
Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard said at about 9 a.m., the mother put her 3-month-old baby into the car at Plantation Townhomes and went to grab another child to also put in the car. In those short moments, the car was stolen by a stranger.
The suspect took the baby and dropped it off at Everlasting Life Church in Garden City. An employee said that the baby was left outside in its car seat and was very calm.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Police say the suspect left the 2011 Honda CRV at Fellwood Apartments in Savannah. When police found the car, the suspect was not in the area.
Police say they don’t believe he is armed.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office with K-9 units, Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol all assisted and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.
Residents at Fellwood say this is disturbing. Just behind where the car was found, there is a daycare and a nearby playground but they’re happy the baby was unharmed.
