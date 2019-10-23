Ga. Southwestern State University awarded $13K in grants

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Student safety and success are high priorities for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) staff.
Two new grants will help with those priorities.
One is for almost $10,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The other is for $3,000 from Wells Fargo.
"Funds will go towards programming for our new freshman class with the help of our Storm Spotters who are peer leaders that consist of upper-classman that are sophomores to seniors,” said Laura Boren with GSW’s Student Engagement and Success, referring to the Wells Fargo grant.
“I was an out-of-state student. I had no friends. I had no idea of what I was doing and in a way I felt really alone. So that was the moment when I’m like this is what I wanna do,” said Haley Stark, a GSW senior and Storm Spotter.
Stark is now a three-time Storm Spotter at GSW.
“Through not only academic issues but personal issues to make sure that they are succeeding at the best of their ability and everything,” said Stark.
“The university places great emphasis on retaining students and providing them with the tools to be successful, especially during their first year,” said GSW in a statement.
The $3,000 grant was awarded in August.
The second grant is for almost $10,000llars and runs from October 2019 through September 2020.
"By getting this grant, we’ll be bringing workshops to campus, doing different programs like this week is National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. So we have different events going on every day this week that talks about alcohol and prevention. It’s promoting safe choices when it comes to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs,” said Angie Christmas with GSW’s Student Health and Counseling Services.
