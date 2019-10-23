Ga. representative to propose bill that would allow college athletes the chance to profit from image

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A representative in the state of Georgia has announced he will introduce a bill that will allow college athletes to be compensated for the use of their image.
State Representative Billy Mitchell (D – Stone Mountain) says he will introduce the bill during the 2020 legislative session.
The proposed legislation in Georgia will be modeled after California’s “Fair Pay to Play Act,” which was recently signed into law.
The bill allows college athletes to profit from their name, likeness and image. It also allows college athletes the opportunity to hire agents to help search and build sponsorship opportunities. This is all according to a news release from Mitchell’s office.
Also, according to his office, this legislation would apply to public and private institutions.
The bill will not allow students to sign contracts with other teams that would conflict with the student athlete’s current collegiate team contract.
In a statement, Mitchell said, “With this legislation, Georgia hereby joins a rapidly growing number of states that have filed similar legislation, or are in the process of doing so, including Florida, New York, South Carolina and Minnesota. Not only is this an idea whose time has come, but Georgia schools would be at a decisive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting with other states that join California in implementing this act, if we fail to do the same.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.