Former Water, Gas and Light employee arrested by Dougherty Co. police for stealing copper

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) said a former city employee is now in jail for stealing copper from Albany Water, Gas and Light trucks.
Police said he then sold it to people and it’s been happening for months.
DCP said he worked at the location off of Lily Pond Road. Police said after he resigned, he came back to the location several times, taking things that didn’t belong to him.
Investigators said Corey Lamar now has six warrants against him and more are expected.
Police said back in July, an employee saw Lamar on the property at 3 in the morning.
The worker said Lamar told him he lost his wallet and was trying to find it.
Police said later that day, that’s when linemen started to notice spools of copper wire missing from their trucks. They said it had been happening for days.
Detectives said from July until Oct. 14, Lamar was also taking chainsaws, pole saws and other items. They said it was caught on camera.
Police were able to track every time the wires came up missing.
We're told he would sell the copper wire to a recycling company and the other tools at pawn shops.
DCP said he was trespassing the facility, several times a week, before being caught.
Police said they’re now seeing copper theft happening more.
“With Dougherty County, the city, copper theft is still a big issue,” said Sgt. David Flick, a detective at the Dougherty County Police Department.
DCP said this is still an active investigation.
Right now, they’re still processing warrants.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.