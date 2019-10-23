Fitzgerald mayor: ‘The splash pad is coming’

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald city leaders are still on the hunt for a new company to build the anticipated splash pad.
Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett said the original company hired to install the splash pad started installation without a filtration system.
“But we’re in the process of looking for a new company to build the splash pad. The splash pad is coming. I’m not sure when and I apologize it’s not already up, but it’s kinda out of our hands but it will be here,” said Puckett.
Puckett said city leaders promised the splash pad over a year ago.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.