Crisp & cool turns to muggy and warm by the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Wednesday, mostly clear as lows dip once again into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday will feature warmer weather with increasing clouds. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Slight (10%-20%) chances for showers return for the afternoon and evening hours. A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out.
The unsettled weather pattern really takes old on Friday. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of off-and-on showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.
A system will develop in the deep south Thursday into Friday and combine with tropical moisture from the Gulf. This will continue our rain chances throughout the weekend. The weekend won’t be a wash-out by any means, but we will have the chance for rain throughout both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a great weekend to have the First Alert Weather App handy. Highs will warm into the low 80s each day.
The unsettled weather continues into early next week with highs in the upper 70s.
Rainfall totals will likely fall between one and two inches starting Thursday and lasting until Tuesday evening.
