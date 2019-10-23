Cordele production line cuts back on workforce

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Canadian-based company plans to cut jobs at a production facility in Cordele.
Norbord is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and oriented strand board.
Forty-five employees will be laid off because of “poor market conditions and lower-than-anticipated... demand,” according to company.
“This is a difficult decision and a very disappointing outcome, but it reflects the economic realities facing our business,” Peter Wijnbergen, Norbord, president and CEO, said. “We have an experienced, hard-working team at Cordele and we thank them for their commitment to the company, our customers and our suppliers.”
[ More on the closure can be read here. ]
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.