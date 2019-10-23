Cordele business owner concerned about storm damage

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - With the recent tornado that touched down in Cordele on Oct. 19, one business owner at the Farmers Market said the strong winds aren’t his only issue when it comes to saving his fresh produce.
Tommie Young was once a farmer but now he and his wife Debbie have their own business selling local fresh produce to the community in Cordele.
“Right now, the only thing we can do is pray and ask the Good Lord to smile on us,” said Tommie.
Tommie said the Tornado on Saturday tore the roof off of his business.
“Well, the most part it did was just rip the tin from on top of the building. We had a similar situation happen last year. It was just a lot worse,” said Tommie. “The biggest problem we’ve had is the water. The market just is not equipped to handle that much water in a short period of time.”
With the parking lot beginning to flood every year when bad weather approaches, Tommie worries it might keep his business from thriving.
“If you can’t get into the market, I mean it affects a whole lot because when the water comes up, it gets all over the products you are trying to sell and you have to throw it away. These storms get stronger every year and bigger every year,” said Tommie.
Hurricane Michael impacted a lot of South Georgia businesses, causing long-term damages for owners.
“Oh yeah, Hurricane Michael tore everything up, I mean I actually wound up shutting down. I shut down from November until April of 2019,” Tommie told WALB News 10.
Tommie said his business thrives off of good weather and without it he just prays for better times.
