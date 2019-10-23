Colquitt Co. Lady Packer Softball Columbus Bound

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It's been a historic run for Lady Packer softball, this season.
Now, for the first time, they’re Columbus bound for the GHSA elite eight playoffs.
They also remained undefeated at home and won their first region title, this year.
And they have the chance to add to the record books, this Thursday.
Head Coach Chance Pitts said this season has been a once in a life time experience.
But, he said they’re not done working.
And he hopes they keep making history later this week.
“Being the first team to win 20 games, first region championship, all these firsts adding up. And then going on into the Elite Eight is just building up the excitement and just how much we can do and how special this season has been," said Pitts. "And I told them, don’t be satisfied with what we’ve done so far. We want to continue on and keep making history. A bunch of people are going to be there, and taken off work and coming up to see us this first time. We’ll stay rowdy in the dugout and we’ll stay rowdy in the stands. And that helps out a ton with my girls, they feed off of that, for sure.”
Their first game is Thursday at noon on field one.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.