Albany ice skating rink to return in December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A festive activity that was put on ice years ago in Albany is making a comeback this year.
An ice skating rink will be back on Dec. 9 as part of Albany’s annual Christmas parade.
Along with the ice skating rink, the city’s 29th annual Christmas parade will also feature vendors, bungee jump rides and carnival rides.
There are also talks of bringing a zipline to the annual festivities.
WALB is working to learn more details of this year’s Christmas parade.
