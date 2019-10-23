Albany to celebrate 400 years of African American history

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four centuries of African American history will be commemorated in the Good Life City.
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Chairman of the Dougherty County Commissioner Christopher Cohilas declared October 26th, and November 16th as “Civic Saturday Albany."
Leaders say this is an opportunity for residents in Albany to learn about African American History.
“The city of Albany will always benefit once we know our history. When you talk about the kind of things they will be talking about, as they review the history, it’s about how you treat people, it’s about treating people the way you want to be treated, and I think we will benefit from that,” said Mayor Hubbard.
Civic Saturday will be hosted in more than 30 cities across the country.
Events in Albany will educate, promote, and preserve African American history from 1619 to 2019.
