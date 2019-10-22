Valdosta Police Dept. graduates 9 new officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Starting this week, you might be seeing nine new faces across the City of Valdosta, working to protect and serve the community.
The Valdosta Police Department has shared that getting good, new officers is no easy feat. However, the department has been making strides in the right direction.
Just last week, the department swore in nine new police officers.
All nine started at the police academy together and finished together.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in terms of recruitment, they’re in the best shape she’s seen in her 22 years with the department.
“We’re at less than 10 percent in our department in terms of vacancies. If you look nationwide with law enforcement now, that’s incredible. Most agencies are looking at around 20 percent, so to be able to stand in front of you and say that we’re less than 10 percent with our vacancies, it’s great," said Manahan.
Manahan said this is a big accomplishment for the entire department.
She maintains that it’s hard to find qualified people for the job but they’ve been very lucky.
The officers will continue to participate in training in the coming weeks before they begin independent patrol.
