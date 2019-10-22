Set tours, background acting opportunities available in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - New film and television projects are on the way in Fitzgerald and you can be a part of them.
Actors and producers said background extras would be needed for filming in the coming months.
If you want to be a part of the action, actor Alexander Kane said to go ahead and submit your name for casting.
“We’re looking at a December date for some more work here," Kane said. "So if you wanna go ahead and reach out to us now, it would be the best time to get set up and in our database so we can give you a call when that time comes.”
Production on Bruce Willis’ latest project “Anti-Life” wrapped last week in Fitzgerald.
Kane said he is offering set tours for those interested in boarding the spacecraft built for the science fiction film.
Contact Brandy Elrod, Fitzgerald director of tourism arts and culture for background casting opportunities. Contact Alexander Kane through Facebook or Instagram for “Anti-Life” set tours.
