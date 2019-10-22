Play of the Week: Trevian Thomas

Americus-Sumter takes down Northside Columbus 47-32

Play of the Week
By John Barron | October 22, 2019 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 7:15 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It seems the closer we get to the playoffs, the better these Tuesday’s get.

So here’s our week 9 play of the week.

This weeks play of the week goes to Americus-Sumter.

In their Thursday night match-up against Northside Columbus, Trevian Thomas put on a show.

On this kickoff, Thomas finds a hole, then some blocks, and he sees daylight.

He takes it 91 yards for the touchdown.

The Panthers would go on to win 47-32.

