Opening statements, witness testimony begins in Pelham murder trial

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of gunning down two men in Pelham began Tuesday afternoon.
Horace “Chucky” Ross III is standing trial in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.
Ross is facing two murder charges, along with aggravated assault and possession of a gun during the commission of crime charges.
The two were found dead near a community baseball field in December 2018. A third person was hurt in the incident.
Opening statements began on Tuesday afternoon.
Bacardi Griffin, the third person injured, took the witness stand Tuesday.
Griffin had tears running down his face while on the stand — and he wasn’t the only one. Nearly everyone in the courtroom shed tears as the trial’s first day began.
Griffin testified on his account of what happened at the scene, to the moment he was in the hospital wounded, to finding out his friends were dead.
Prosecutors said four friends were at a Petco Gas Station in December 2018.
Griffin said he first went to the gas station with Freeman and two other friends met them there. That’s when he said the four men walked towards Cannon Street and spotted Ross in a white Nissan.
Griffin said he saw Ross turn around and come towards them. That’s when prosecutors said Ross pulled up, got out of his car and started arguing with one of the men.
Griffin testified he saw Freeman trying to come between the fight but didn’t throw any punches. He said that’s when Ross got in an argument with Freeman, later reached for his gun and shots rang out everywhere.
“I didn’t care no more. I just started running to my brother, trying to save him," Griffin said. "And I felt the gunshot hit him, hit me and I just tried to run, because if I’d kept going, I would’ve died. I turned around and when I turned around, I fell.”
Defense attorneys claimed it didn’t quite happen the way the eye witness claimed.
Ross’ attorney said he was acting in self-defense, alleging he was shot at before. Ross’ attorney also said one of the four men approached Ross first trying to pick an argument.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
