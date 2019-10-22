Man convicted in Terrell Co. murder sentenced

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in a March 2018 Terrell County murder was sentenced late Tuesday morning.
Jaquan Weston was found guilty of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and third degree cruelty to children in connection to the death of Leroy Weston, 70.
Below is a breakdown of the sentencing for each charge:
- Malice murder - life in prison without the possibility of parole
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime: five years
- Third-degree cruelty to children: One year in Terrell County Jail
Weston was found guilty on all three charges on Oct. 3.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.