Man convicted in Terrell Co. murder sentenced
Jaquan Weston was sentenced Tuesday morning after he was convicted of murder and other charges on Oct. 3. (Source: WALB)
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted in a March 2018 Terrell County murder was sentenced late Tuesday morning.

Jaquan Weston was found guilty of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and third degree cruelty to children in connection to the death of Leroy Weston, 70.

Below is a breakdown of the sentencing for each charge:

  • Malice murder - life in prison without the possibility of parole
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime: five years
  • Third-degree cruelty to children: One year in Terrell County Jail

Weston was found guilty on all three charges on Oct. 3.

