Lowndes High holds groundbreaking for new school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools is celebrating a major milestone in its path to reconstructing Lowndes High School.
On Monday, the Lowndes County School System hosted its groundbreaking ceremony for what will eventually be the new Lowndes High School.
Construction crews have completed the demolition portion of the project and they are now moving on to the building phase of the project.
Lowndes County Superintendent Wes Taylor spoke during Monday’s event. He said this day will bring lots of excitement for faculty, students and staff.
“We made sure that we had all the components that we needed in the new structure," said Taylor. “As well as trying to balance that with the budget. Being able to afford it, being good stewards for the taxpayers of Lowndes County. We’re really confident today that we’ve got a great plan that’ll meet the needs of our students for many, many years to come and also be able to pay for it in a timely fashion.”
The new Lowndes High reconstruction project is set to cost around $60 million.
The project will result in dozens of added classrooms, a 1,000 seat performing arts center and more.
Dave Clark, the chair of the board of education also spoke at the groundbreaking for the project.
“Everybody is going to have to be extremely careful getting in and getting out, around the construction site, all of it would be to no avail if somebody got hurt," said Clark.
Clark said they have taken precautions like adding a fence to keep students out of the construction area.
The new school is set to open during the 2021-2022 school year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.