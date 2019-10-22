Health officials say flu activity expected to pick up

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shared that exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, this month is when influenza activity often picks up.
According to DPH, now’s the time to start making sure you’re taking steps to keep you and those around you safe. That includes getting a flu shot.
The health department said they highly encourage people to get their flu shot before the end of October.
Kristin Patten, with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District, said this is for your safety and the safety of the general public.
“It’s very important for everyone to have immunity to the flu because there are people who are not able to get the flu shot for health reasons or because they have allergies. So, it’s very important to make sure that everyone that can get the shot, does get the flu shot," said Patten.
Patten also said to wash your hands frequently.
If you do get sick, you should stay home from work or school until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the help of fever-reducing medicine.
Patten shared that they encourage flu shots annually for anyone over six months old.
The department has programs in place for those who may have financial restrictions.
For more information, contact your local health department.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.