GS football player Jordan Wiggins dies at 18

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has confirmed freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has died. He was 18 years old.
Wiggins was from Tallahassee, Florida, and played at Florida powerhouse Godby High School. According to his Georgia Southern football bio, he was majoring in electrical engineering.
At this time there is no word on how he died.
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford sent a pair of tweets Monday night, including a retweet of Wiggins’ commitment announcement to Georgia Southern from July 2018.
Georgia Southern football players and friends have also sent their thoughts and condolences on Twitter.
The Georgia Southern Athletics Department released a statement Monday night:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.