Showers this morning end by midday. Skies gradually clear this afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 70s all day with high humidity this morning and lower humidity this afternoon. Much cooler air arrives overnight with lows into the upper 40s. A beautiful Wednesday with tons of sun and highs in the lower 70s. Clouds invade Thursday, Rain chances return Friday and lasts into early Saturday. Sunday should be drier and mild with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.