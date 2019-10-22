Dougherty Co. gives GBI $25K for Albany office renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has some good news for the Georgia Bureau Investigation’s (GBI) new Southwest Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Albany.
The Dougherty County Commission approved over $25,000 for the GBI’s office needs during Monday’s meeting.
The funds will be used to furnish the space on Evelyn Avenue with new office chairs and desks.
Leaders said currently they have eight agents at their office and they plan to hire more. They hope to hire a few more GBI agents, task force positions and support staff as well.
The special agent in charge said getting the staff and infrastructure in place is a big goal.
“Hopefully within year two, we can reach out to some outside counties and municipalities to join up with us. Our goal would be at some point and time to have at least 10 task force agents assigned to our office from neighboring jurisdictions,” said Joe Chesnut, the GBI special agent in charge.
Leaders said the new office and all staff should be in place by this Christmas.
