Dougherty Co. community hoping to stop concrete business from starting near Leary Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposed concrete business is causing a big uproar for some people who live near Leary Road in Dougherty County.
Several people spoke during the Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday, begging for leaders to vote no on the proposed rezoning for the company.
Residents said they’ve already started a petition and more than 50 people have signed that are opposed to the company that will install driveways and sidewalks.
The community is pushing back, saying they’re afraid of the potential noise, safety hazards and problems the company could bring.
“That facility would interrupt the tranquility of our neighborhood,” said Sylvia Watson, a concerned resident.
A proposed precast concrete company could come to her neighborhood off of Leary Road and Vanderbuilt Drive.
“We would like to fence that in actually, and the other remaining part of the property goes up to C2, which is the deer processing,” said Willis John Wright Jr., owner of MRA Concrete, Precast Inc.
Wright went to Dougherty County commissioners, requesting to rezone 1.7 acres in that area.
People are concerned his new company called, MRA Concrete, Precast Inc. will be a safety hazard.
“Children ride! They come up and down on four-wheelers and three-wheelers and things of that nature. It’s very recreational for many of the families that are out walking and riding bikes. I think we are going to be impacted by this,” said Michelle Lambert, another concerned resident.
Wright said there’s already companies with trucks and pecan orchards out there. However, Watson’s biggest fear is with the noise it could bring and the accidents it could cause.
“There will be added traffic, that picture I took is to show you that that’s already a dangerous intersection,” said Watson.
Company leaders said it would not impact traffic as it will only be opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. They also said there will only be one to two concrete trucks coming into the facility a day, with two or three employees working the orders.
“Does that make sense to have one truck and two employees to three employees? Where is your profit going? We know it’s going to become larger,” said Watson.
The owner said if the business gets too big, they would just move but residents feel no matter what, it shouldn’t come there in the first place.
“Once again, I do appreciate his interest in building a business, bringing in local products and certainly jobs, but I don’t think this is the proper location for it,” said Lambert.
Commissioners were supposed to vote on this at Monday’s commission meeting. However, due to the arguments, they are tabling this decision for now until there can be further discussion on the matter.
