Dougherty Co. awarded about $300K for Jan. 2017 storms, Hurricane Irma

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has been awarded $300,000 from the federal government for the Disaster Relief Program.
It was announced at the Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday.
This all pertains to the two January 2017 storms and Hurricane Irma that happened that same year.
County leaders said this is just the first step in a long-term storm recovery effort.
County staff said FEMA started to prioritize the releasing of funding.
The Disaster Relief Program is a part of the County's Community Development Block Grant.
Leaders said the Georgia Department of Community Affairs will oversee it.
The grant will likely be $8 million in total, according to the Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison.
County staff said $300,000 will help with the first phase.
The county will use the money to hire a program administrator on staff. This person will help the county move forward with securing the additional funding for the program.
“It’s been a multi-year process working with state and federal agencies. It’s been a lot of work that’s gone through this at this point and we’re excited to finally give homeowners in Dougherty County some relief,” said Addison.
They’ve already started with the process of forming job descriptions for the new role. We’re told they will move forward immediately.
Addison said this step has to be done in order to set up the program, so those affected can start to reap the benefits.
This is an ongoing process, but it could potentially affect many people in a positive way.
