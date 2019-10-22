DFCS case file provides details on lives, deaths of twins in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Twins found dead in Hinesville were at the home of their foster mother’s boyfriend when they disappeared. A DFCS case file said employees expressed concern about them being there just two days before their deaths.
According to the case file provided to WTOC in an open records request, caseworkers told Claudette Foster not to leave the children with her boyfriend. They also told her not to spend the night with him.
However, police said Foster was not with the kids when they disappeared on Sept. 29. Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the children climbing into a car at the home on Augusta Way in Hinesville, according to the case file.
Foster is not a US citizen but does have permanent resident status according to DFCS. A spokesperson said it’s not uncommon for foster parents to have only a green card.
Police charged Foster with second-degree murder and said her negligence in watching them led to the charges. Autopsies ruled the deaths accidental, but police said that doesn’t mean there is no crime.
"That doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some type of neglect or failure to supervise children. In this case, during the investigation, it was determined that there was a lack of supervision for the children which allowed them to climb into the vehicle,” Hinesville Police Detective Bryan Wolfe said.
According to the DFCS, the children have been in foster care since May of 2018. The state said the biological parents had a history of drug use and domestic violence. A caseworker also said the home was too dirty for children.
The brothers of the twins were originally given to another family member in Long County when their sisters died. Police say they have since been given back to their biological parents.
Foster is in jail without bond.
