5 of 7 candidates show up for Albany’s 2019 mayoral forum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A big topic Monday night for residents at Albany’s mayoral forum was utility bills.
Five out of seven candidates attended Monday’s candidate forum for Albany mayor.
Dozens of people showed up to the Albany Civil Rights Institute to hear their platforms.
“What Albany needs is something deeper than change. We don’t just need change we need transformation,” said James Pratt Jr., a candidate.
“If you allow me to represent you, I will never betray your trust,” said Omar Salaam, a candidate.
“I think it’s critical that we move this city from poverty to prosperity,” said Henry Mathis, another candidate.
They answered many questions from the audience. Many of them focused on the topic of utility bills.
“We protect the interest of the people and that way you keep utility bills down and you give them comfortable living standards,” said Edward Allen, another candidate.
“Four-hundred-acre farm would produce enough electricity to supply 10,000 homes. That’s one-fourth of the customer base of water, gas and light,” said Bo Dorough, another candidate.
Incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Tracy Taylor did not attend Monday’s forum.
