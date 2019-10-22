Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office needs information on Monday hit and run

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about a hit and run that happened early Monday night.
A jogger was hit by a vehicle on Old Milford Road shortly after 7 p.m., according to Chief Deputy David Moseley.
The jogger was flown to Tallahassee, Fla. He underwent surgery Tuesday morning but there are no current updates on his condition.
Mosley said the vehicle’s description is not verified but it could be a gray or silver truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (229) 849-2555.
